Shoigu Arrives in Belgrade to Strengthen Russia-Serbia Military Cooperation

BELGRADE – The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu arrived today, February 17, on a working visit to Belgrade, where he will hold talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin.

“Over the territory of Serbia, the board of the head of the Russian military department was met by an honorary escort from MiG-29 aircraft. Three fighters escorted the airliner to Belgrade, ” the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

During negotiations with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, issues of military, military-technical cooperation and regional security will be discussed.

The head of the Russian military will also take part in the ceremony of laying the commemorative capsule at the place of erection of the sculptural and architectural composition “Eternal Flame”.