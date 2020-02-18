Senior Iraqi MP: Over 1,000 Terrorists Transferred by US from Syria to Iraq

BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON, D.C. – A senior member of the Iraqi parliament’s security and defense commission said that the United States has transferred over a thousand terrorists from eastern regions of Syria to western areas of Iraq, warning about its consequences and dangers.

“The US has transferred over 1,000 terrorists from Syria to Iraq and it wants to foment chaos and change the equations by using the ISIS card and fomenting insecurity in the western cities of Iraq,” Karim Aliwi told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Monday.

He added that the terrorists have entered Iraq via the bordering areas of Syria along with their family members to conceal their true identities. Aliwi warned that Washington is transferring its ringleaders and members to Iraq in a bid to save the ISIS terrorist group from the quagmire of Syria.

An Iraqi security expert revealed last year that the United States relocated the Islamic State terrorists to western provinces of Iraq from the US-occupied eastern regions of Syria through heliborne operations in cooperation with its allied militants in a bid to prolong its military presence in Iraq.

“The military reinforcement along the borders with Syria is futile because the ISIS terrorists in a blatant show are surrendering themselves to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria and they are being relocated to Iraq on Chinook helicopters,” the Arabic-language al-Maloumeh News website quoted Kazzem al-Haj as saying.

He pointed to the US plan to continue its military presence in Iraq with the help of the Islamic State terrorists and the Syria Democratic Forces, and said that it is astonishing that the ISIS terrorists only surrender themselves to the SDF and not to any other force.

Al-Haj, meanwhile, underlined that the US-controlled military bases are only safe havens for the ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria, and warned that the presence of the ISIS terrorists in Iraq is like a time bomb that the US will be able to explode at any time and anywhere inside Iraq, all in order to justify its presence.