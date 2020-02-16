SAA Restores Full Security to Aleppo-Damascus Highway, Liberates Numerous Villages

Idlib/Aleppo, Syria – The Syrian Arab Army continued its successful military operations in the surrounding areas of the international Aleppo-Damascus Highway and restored full security there after regaining control of all areas alongside the strategic highway, the Arabic-language media outlets stated.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced that all the surrounding areas of the International Aleppo-Damascus Highway have been purged of terrorist presence and the operations to secure and fortify the highway are underway, the Arabic-language SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) news agency reported.

The government and other allied forces engaged in heavy clashes with foreign-backed terrorists along the Aleppo-Damascus International Highway passing through Idlib and Hama provinces and suppressed the terrorists on both sides of the international highway, making sure that the highway could finally be used after many years of terrorist control.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Army troops managed to take full control of two other villages to the west of Aleppo and along Aleppo-Idlib Road, one of which was the main bastion of Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front). The villages of Urma al-Kubra and Urma as Sughra, west of Aleppo, were liberated on Friday.

The government troops also regained full control of the Kafr Naha to the west of Aleppo Province and along Aleppo-Damascus International Highway. The Syrian Arab Army has liberated over 70 villages and towns south and west of Aleppo Province as its anti-terrorist military operation still continues.

The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen TV, in the meantime, announced that al-Fawj-46 military base has been captured, just south of the Idlib Province. Aleppo is the economic capital of Syria and many industries of Syria are located in the province. Therefore, many international highways and roads have been constructed to connect Aleppo province and the city itself with other parts of Syria, such as Aleppo-Damascus Highway.