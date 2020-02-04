RIFT: US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Denouncing UK’s Huawei Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of House Republicans introduced a resolution on Monday that denounces the British government’s decision to permit Chinese telecom giant Huawei to build part of the country’s 5G network, arguing the move could “pose a threat to (British) national security”.

The measure — led by House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul (R-Texas), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), and Reps, The Hill reported. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), Michael Turner (R-Ohio) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) — stated:

“Capping Huawei’s market share at 35 percent does not go far enough to ensure the network is secure, noting that there isn’t a way to isolate equipment made by Huawei, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), from other more sensitive parts of the network.” “Huawei equipment is absolute poison – providing them access to any aspect of a 5G network compromises the integrity of the entire system and will result in network data being sent back to Communist Party leaders in Beijing,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Investing in Huawei technology only serves to fund the regime’s malign activity at home and across the globe- from their internment of ethnic minorities in Western China to spying on and stealing from Americans,” they added.

The group went on to say the decision could strain relations between the US and the UK, calling on Britain to walk back its decision.

“Our special relationship with the UK is built on our shared commitment to freedom and security. The CCP – and by extension Huawei – is an affront to these core democratic principles,” they continued. “We hope the UK will reverse course on this consequential decision and work with us to build a 5G future that will not only protect our mutual interests but will safeguard the values we share,” they noted.

The resolution comes after Britain announced last week its plans to move forward with its decision to utilize Huawei despite heavy lobbying from the United States to forgo using the telecommunications company, citing concerns over increased security risks.

The US seems to be forgetting about its own free-market ideology, over which many countries got invaded and/or bombed by the US. Huawei recently topped the list of 5G suppliers, shipping 6.9 million 5G smartphones worldwide in 2019. That’s a very “undemocratic” advantage over the US “freedom” tech.