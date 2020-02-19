Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Rosneft Over Venezuela

MOSCOW – On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the United States’ sanctions on Rosneft trading as illegal restrictions, which will only aggravate the crisis in the bilateral relations, adding that the move will not make Russia change its policy on Venezuela.

“Russia categorically repudiates unilateral restrictions, through which the US, which seeks global hegemony, is trying to make the whole world bend to its will. This has never influenced and will not influence Russia’s international policy, including its cooperation with the legitimate authorities of Venezuela, Syria, Iran and any other country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The ministry accused Washington of using sanctions for promoting US companies, which “do not withstand fair competition with Russian producers in global markets”.

“The US’ destructive sanctions policy is more and more dramatically jeopardizing the freedom of the global trade, despite Americans’ claims they favor it, and it also increases international tensions. Politicians in Washington should long have understood that they will not achieve anything through putting economic and military pressure on Russia, but will only deepen the crisis in the bilateral relations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

US sanctions against Rosneft Trading represent an example of unfair competition, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This time the US Administration tries to oust our companies from Venezuela: Meanwhile American companies continue their operations in the mentioned country,” the embassy said, adding, “This is another clear example of unfair competition.”

Earlier in the day, the United States announced sanctions against Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head Didier Casimiro, accusing the Rosneft oil brokerage subsidiary of handling Venezuela’s exports in circumvention of American and other Western sanctions.

The United States government and its allies and vassals have imposed multiple illegal sanctions against Venezuela’s legitimate government and industry sectors, effectively banning US companies from participating in the country’s economy and cooperating with Venezuelan persons and entities.