MAJOR: Western-Made Weapons Found After Terrorists’ Defeats in Idlib

Idlib, Syria – Large quantity of weapons and munitions, including of the Western origin, were found by Syrian government troops on territories liberated from terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Major General Yuri Borenkov, Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, stated on Friday.

“After militants retreated deeper into the Idlib de-escalation zone, Syrian troops found a large number of military hardware, munitions and weapons, including of the Western origin, left by illegal armed groups,” he said, according to TASS.

According to the Russian general, the counteroffensive of the Syrian Army prevented a massive terrorists’ attack on the densely populated cities on Hama and Aleppo.

He also noted that officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center during the day conducted two humanitarian operations and delivered about two tonnes of food products to the settlements of Adman in the Raqqa province and Shadka in Hasakah province.

Apart from that, as many as 288 Syrians received medical assistance from Russian military doctors in the Aleppo and Hasakah provinces. The Russian Reconciliation Center will continue to fulfill assigned tasks even after the completion of the military campaign in Syria.

The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.