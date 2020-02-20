MAJOR: Turkey Deploys 300 Military Vehicles to Idlib, Arrests Almost 700 People Over Alleged Links to 2016 Coup (VIDEO)

Idlib, Syrian Arab Republic – The Turkish Army has sent around 300 military vehicles to its so-called “observation points” in the Syrian province of Idlib, Haberturk reported. According to the broadcaster, the military trucks, armored vehicles, and self-propelled guns are heading to the de-escalation zone.

This deployment comes after Ankara performed strikes against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), claiming that Damascus violated a ceasefire after several Turkish servicemen died during the army’s attack at the observation point in Idlib. The Syrian government, however, stated that the various armed factions in Idlib – the last stronghold of jihadists in the country – ignored the agreement, repeatedly attacking the military.

According to Damascus, there are at least 70,000 militant terrorists in the rebel-controlled part of the province, with many of them belonging to the al-Nusra terrorist organization. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to drive the Syrian forces from the de-escalation zone before the end of February, also threatening to launch a full-scale military offensive in all areas “if Damascus attacks” the Turkish Army.

Turkish Army moving heavy equipment in support of the remaining terrorists in Idlib

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities are seeking 695 arrests over alleged links to US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkish prosecutors issued detention warrants against 695 people suspected of alleged links to the US-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt in 2016.