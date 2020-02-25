MAJOR: Syrian Army Regains Control of 5 New Regions in Idlib, Sends Over 120 Military Trucks to Raqqa

DAMASCUS – The Syrian Arab Army units continued their advances in south Idlib in northwestern Syria and managed to take full control of five villages and regions. Also, the Syrian Arab Army continued reinforcing its military positions in Raqqa province by dispatching trucks packed with military equipment, the London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Idlib

“The Syrian Arab Army retook the villages and regions of al-Rakaya, Tal al-Nar, Kafar Sajneh, al-Sheikh Mustafa and al-Naqir,” the London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The SAA (Syrian Arab Army) resumed its military operations to the South of Idlib city after several days. The army troops have also liberated wide areas of neighboring Idlib province in northwestern Syria in recent weeks, moving to capture the crucial M-5 highway linking Aleppo and Damascus from al-Nusra terrorists.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Moreover, Moscow regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees. Turkey, on the other hand, is infamous for its direct support of terrorists in Idlib and elsewhere in the war-torn country.

Raqqa