MAJOR: Syrian Army Recaptures 600 Square Kilometers, Several Regions in Aleppo, Idlib

DAMASCUS – Regular Syrian government forces, backed by allied fighters from Popular Defense Groups and the Russian Aerospace Forces, made significant advances against foreign-sponsored terrorist forces in the northwestern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

In a statement released by the official news agency SANA on Sunday, Syria’s General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced that troops making territorial gains in the eastern countryside of Idlib have linked up with their counterparts advancing in southern Aleppo at one crossing point, establishing full control over a number of towns, villages and strategic hills and nearly 600 square kilometers of land.

It went on to say that the Syrian forces keep safeguarding national sovereignty and public dignity, eliminating the dangers of terrorist groups. The statement highlighted that attempts by sponsors of terrorism to stop the collapse within the ranks of terror groups operating inside Syria will not succeed.

Idlib and the area north of Aleppo province form part of the only large territory in the hands of the terrorists after the Syrian military managed to undo militant gains across the country and bring back almost all the Syrian soil under Damascus government control.

The fresh military operation by Damascus in Idlib came after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor the ceasefire and continued to target civilian neighborhoods. The Syrian army forces resumed their military operation against the terrorists in Idlib, over multiple ceasefire violations.

Idlib is the last stronghold of the terrorists in Syria. According to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, liberating the area is essential to putting an end to the country’s foreign-sponsored conflict.