MAJOR: Russian Air force strikes Turkish-backed terrorists near Idlib

SYRIA – On the evening of February 19th, Russian aviation inflicted powerful blows on terrorist positions in the Greater Idlib region – west of Aleppo and north of the administrative center of Idlib province. According to military sources, air raids were carried out in the immediate vicinity of the Turkish border, where from all the last weeks there has been a transfer of armored vehicles, weapons and special forces. These reports were confirmed by Al-Masdar News.

The Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the positions of the militants of the Islamist alliance “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (the HTS, the leading role in its composition is played by the Jebhat Fath Al-Sham terrorist group, the former Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist group) and the Islamic Party terrorist group Turkestan ” in the area of ​​the city of Daret-Izza (Aleppo province).

The Russian air group conducted heavy bombings both near the Turkish border and in the vicinity of the city of Jisr al-Sugur (Idlib province).

Turkey continues to threaten a military operation in the north-west of the Arab Republic with the goal of cutting off Syrian government troops beyond the Idlib de-escalation line established by the 2018 Sochi Memorandum. The Turkish army is building up its group not only on the Idlib front, but also west of Aleppo, where the enemy concentrated impressive forces in the area of ​​Atareb. Another large Turkish military convoy entered Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing on February 19th. As part of the column, eyewitnesses counted about 30 armored vehicles of various types and more than 15 tanks.

The Syrian army also throws reinforcements to the front line. On Wednesday, the units of the 4th Division and the 5th Corps of the Syrian Armed Forces were pulled up to Aleppo and under Sarakib – to the front section opposite the city of Arikh.