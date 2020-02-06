MAJOR: Non-Issuance of US Visas to Russian Officials Undermining United Nations

“We regret to state that the situation with the non-issuance of visas to Russian officials heading to the US on official business not only does not improve, it continues to deteriorate,” the foreign ministry stated, TASS reported.

“Despite numerous requests from our side and our calls to lift the restrictions, there are mass refusals to grant visas from the side of US authorities. This is a conscious and intentional policy of Washington,” it added.

“We continue to call on our American colleagues to normalize visa issuance to officials, including diplomatic workers and UN personnel, fully and without any preconditions,” the foreign ministry said, adding, “We are ready for this at any moment.”