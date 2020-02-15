MAJOR: At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Airstrikes

SANA’A – At least 30 civilians have been killed and many others injured in fresh air raids conducted by Saudi warplanes on Yemen’s northern Jawf Province, Yemeni media reported. The al-Masirah TV channel reported on Saturday that the Wahhabi regime carried out eight aerial assaults on Jawf’s al-Maslub district.

The Saudi airstrikes, it added, targeted people who had gathered near the wreckage of a Saudi jet that had been shot down by Yemeni forces on Friday evening. Yemen’s Health Ministry said aid workers could not reach the site of the air attack due to continuous flights by Saudi warplanes over the area.

The al-Masirah TV cited difficulty in confirming the number of victims as body parts were scattered over the targeted area. The Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Friday that they had downed a Panavia Tornado warplane belonging to Saudi Air Force in Jawf Province. Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the warplane was brought down by an advanced surface-to-air missile.

On Saturday, the spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement condemned the Saudi massacre in Jawf, saying, “As usual, when the most brutal US-Saudi aggression receives painful strikes in the military confrontation fields, it replies with great folly by targeting civilians.”

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime and eliminate the popular Houthi movement, who have been defending the impoverished country against the Wahhabi offensive.

The Saudi military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed and injured hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people, the vast majority of whom are civilians, and plunged Yemen into what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The UN says an estimated 24 million people – close to 80 percent of the population – need assistance and protection in Yemen.