London Police Shoot a Terrorist After he Stabbed Two People

LONDON – London police shot a man dead in the city’s Streatham area in a terrorist incident, as two people have been stabbed. Armed police officers descended on the London suburb of Streatham on Sunday afternoon, and shot a knife-wielding terrorist dead, RT reported.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that the perpetrator stabbed and injured two people and that the incident has been declared terrorist-related. Police later clarified that the incident was “part of a proactive Counter Terrorism operation”, and that the stabbing attack was likely Islamist-related.

One of the victims is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another victim was stabbed and is in less serious condition. A third was injured by glass following the police shooting. Video footage shared on social media shows a man lying on the ground outside a shuttered pharmacy, as armed police officers train their weapons on his unmoving body.

The man was wearing what looked like a suicide vest, but police later declared it a “hoax device”. Police have advised the public to avoid the scene of Sunday’s shooting while emergency services deal with the aftermath. Patrols in the area will be stepped up following the attack.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked police for their swift response, and stated: “Terrorists seek to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed”.

The incident comes two months after police in London shot a terrorist dead on London Bridge after he stabbed two people to death. The murderer had a history of terror offenses and was described by a judge several years earlier as a serious jihadi. He was on parole at the time of his stabbing spree.