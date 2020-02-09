I’d noticed on 8 February that Russian news (Sputnik) had sucked up a propaganda misdirection fed to the (more usually) intrepid John Solomon, raising a question, why this story now? Thhat Manafort’s ‘Black Ledger’ was a forgery is old news. The only thing new here is, the suggested idea the ‘Black Ledger’ might have ‘Made in Ukraine’ stamped somewhere on it in fine print:

[Rick Gates] “account … raises the possibility that someone fabricated the document in Ukraine […] its uncertain origins raise troubling questions about election meddling and what constitutes real evidence worthy of starting an American investigation” [1], [2]

Excuse me, but this is like trying to conceal Frankenstein’s sutures with a band-aid. Where Solomon has been misdirected to in regards to Ukraine election meddling, the so-called Manafort ‘Black Ledger’, is penny-ante poker by comparison to what has been spread all over the recent news on the subject of Ukraine and election meddling: President Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Zelensky requesting investigation into CrowdStrike:

^ All of the top Google search results (and for pages after) are about Trump hitting up Zelensky to investigate a ‘debunked conspiracy theory.’ But wait a minute. When the top result is the New York Times demanding we all ignore a story as ‘fake news’, it’d be more than intuitive to look into the matter deeper. Especially when google’s habit in uncomfortable matters (to the status quo) is burying opposed results, via so-called ‘search engine optimization’, there’s a dark side to this, as well recalling Tulsi Gabbard’s lawsuit. [3], [4]

To begin, we have a look at who really does not want you looking into the CrowdStrike story: That would be Google. Google began as a Central Intelligence Agency funded start-up:

“Seed-funded by the NSA and CIA, Google was merely the first among a plethora of private sector start-ups co-opted by US intelligence to retain ‘information superiority’”

“The origins of this ingenious strategy trace back to a secret Pentagon-sponsored group, that for the last two decades has functioned as a bridge between the US government and elites across the business, industry, finance, corporate, and media sectors. The group has allowed some of the most powerful special interests in corporate America to systematically circumvent democratic accountability and the rule of law to influence government policies, as well as public opinion in the US and around the world” [5], [6]

By now, google is absolutely one of the intelligence world’s ‘big boys’ and where are they putting their (2015) money?

“Security startup Crowdstrike is expected to announce a $100 million investment from Google Capital next week, a person close to the company told Business Insider, although this source did not reveal the valuation.

CrowdStrike was founded by two ex-McAfee execs in 2011. It offers a cloud tool that helps governments and enterprises discover and stop an attack as it it occurring” [7]

Humnn, who did Business Insider fail to name?

The Business Insider article excerpt (at [7], preceding illustration) fails to name CrowdStrike’s co-founding executive, Dimitry Alperovich, who happens to be an anti-Putin Yeltsen era Russian expat (moved to the USA in his early teens) within a present day web that ties to Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk, Hillary Clinton, Burisma (the Bidens’ thing), an Adam Schiff staffer (!), Robert Mueller (a long time CIA asset, notable for framing Libya for Lockerbie and sandbagging the BCCI money laundering investigation into the CIA’s Iran Contra arms and narcotics trafficking), and is a fellow at the Atlantic Council (the organized Atlanticist lobby, these days mostly a Putin-bashing club.) [8], [9], [10], [11], [12], [13]

Well, waddaya do with all of that?

100 million in 2015 from CIA mega-asset Google (run by a super Clinton fan) to an Atlantic Council Fellow/cyber security expert tied to a Ukrainian billionaire & Burisma with the Clintons & Bidens stirred into the mix and wellah, less than a year later Putin hacked the DNC which is actually a fairy tale. [14], [15], [16]

Recalling this newsworthy rant begins with John Solomon calling for initiating an American investigation into the old news about Manafort and the fake ‘Black Ledger’ that had possibly been initiated in Ukraine and Sputnik getting a case of hot pants over the story, one wonders where Solomon believes any such investigation might go. The direction Mueller took the Lockerbie investigation when framing Libya? The direction Mueller took the BCCI investigation when protecting CIA Iran-Contra arms and narcotics trafficking? The direction Mueller took the Russiagate investigation when he took CrowdStrike’s word as gospel and never looked into ‘the Russians did it’ DNC mails hack story? All of these stories wrap up under the CIA’s erstwhile Poppa Bush (41) Attorney General William Barr. Oops. It follows, Trump’s real problem with asking for an investigation into CrowdStrike is someone who works for him.

