As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military positions of the People’s Police of the LPR, four defenders of the republic were killed and four others were injured.

This was at a briefing in Lugansk, the official representative of the NM LNR captain Yakov Osadchy . He clarified that the shelling was carried out in the area of ​​the settlement of Zolotoye, where a separation of forces took place not so long ago.

“Today, the fighters of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces under the leadership of the war criminal Bryzhinsky fired 122 mm caliber artillery systems on the outskirts of Zolotoe-5 and the positions of the People’s People’s Republic of the People’s Republic of Lugansk People’s People’s Republic,” the LIC agency quoted Osadchy as saying.

Thus, despite the pre-election statements of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the desire for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Donbass, the armed groups of Ukraine continue provocations using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

“As a result of the shelling, four defenders of the Republic were killed and four more were injured of varying severity. The LPR People’s Police Command expresses its sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, ”said the captain.

Osadchy said that at the moment the injured servicemen had been delivered to medical institutions of the republic, they were being provided with qualified medical assistance. Information about civilian casualties and destruction is being specified.

“Materials on the facts of the shelling were handed over to representatives of international organizations located in the republic, as well as to the LNR Prosecutor General’s Office for familiarization with the criminal case instituted against the persons involved. Not a single criminal will go unpunished, ”said the official representative of the People’s Police of the LPR.

Note that while Ukrainian troops do not observe the ceasefire and escalate tensions along the contact line in the Donbass, President Zelensky is trying to provide international support for these actions.

The head of the Ukrainian state, during his visit to Rome, asked Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to close the LPR and DPR representations in this country.