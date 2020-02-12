ESCALATION: US Army Sends Equipment from Ein Al-Assad to Syria

Ein al-Assad, al-Anbar, Iraq – Arab media reports said on Wednesday that the US army has started dispatching major cargoes from Ein al-Assad base in the al-Anbar province in western Iraq to Syria. The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news website reported on Wednesday that a number of US trucks that carried construction materials have arrived in Syria from Ein al-Assad base in Iraq in the past four days.

The US has sent large amounts of equipment to Ein al-Assad recently after the IRGC’s retaliatory missile strike against the base last month. Ein Al-Assad, which houses US troops, is one of the largest and oldest military bases and located in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

It found itself under fire from volleys of ballistic missiles launched from Iran after a US drone strike near Baghdad on January 3 assassinated IRGC Qods Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who played a major role in beating the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS or Daesh) terrorist group in both Syria and Iraq.

The terrorist group has intensified its attacks in Iraq and Syria following the United States’ assassination of Iran’s top commander, residents and monitors say. The Associated Press (AP) announced in an analysis that Daesh “clearly gained at least temporary breathing room” after tensions between Iran and the US escalated in the aftermath of the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

On January 8, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani.

Ein Al-Assad is an airbase with a 4km runway at 188m altitude from sea levels, which is the main and the largest US airbase in Iraq. Early reports said the radar systems and missile defense shields in Ein Al-Assad failed to operate and intercept the Iranian missiles. Unofficial reports said the US army’s central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.

The second IRGC reprisal attack targeted a US military base near Erbil airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the second leg of “Martyr Soleimani” reprisal operation. Iraq said the attacks had not taken any toll from its army men stationed at these two bases. The US military had blocked entrance into Ein Al-Assad to everyone, including the Iraqi army.