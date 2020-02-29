Erdogan Lies – Claims Destruction of Non-Existent Chemical Weapons Facilities in Syria

Aleppo-Idleb, SANA– President of Turkish regime Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued to use misleading and lying policy to justify his act of aggression on the Syrian territories and support to his mercenaries of terrorist organizations in Syria.

SANA reporter said Saturday that the President of the Turkish regime practices misleading and lying policy and claims the destruction of chemical weapons’ facilities in Syria, indicating that everyone knows that the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has affirmed in its reports that Syria doesn’t possess any chemical facility.

In the same context, the reporter added that the exaggeration of the Turkish regime related to inflicting losses upon the Syrian Arab army aim at covering the large defeats inflected upon it, its terrorist tools and its criminal schemes against the Syrian people.

Syrian army units engaged in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the terrorist groups backed by the Turkish regime on direction of Saraqeb in Idleb southeastern countryside in parallel with carrying out rocket strikes targeting the areas and farms, west of Saraqeb city, where the terrorist groups are spreading, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Hala Zain