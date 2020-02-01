Domino of Terrorists’ Collapse in Idlib Continues as SAA Liberates More Regions

Idlib, Syria – The countdown has started for the collapse of terrorists in Idlib as they are losing ground to the advancing SAA after the strategically important city of Ma’arat al-Nauman was liberated earlier this week. The situation in eastern Idlib continues to deteriorate for the terrorists as Syrian army units have announced the capture of several areas on Thursday night.

Syrian troops continued their push north of Ma’arat al-Nauman, seizing several areas in the eastern part of Idlib. According to a military source, the Syrian Army recaptured the towns of Kafr Batikh, Qomhanah, Al-Hartimah, Tal Mardikh, and Jawbas after overrunning the terrorist defense lines.

It comes as Syrian army forces make a close approach towards the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib province. The crossroad city is a high priority for the SAA, as two major highways go through Saraqib, including the primary route to Aleppo from Idlib.

As of this writing, the Syrian Arab Army is 3 kilometers away from the key city. Syrian army troops are looking to capture the dozens of villages and towns left under terrorist control east of Ma’arat al-Nauman before they make an attempt to capture Saraqib.

The fresh military operation by Damascus came after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods. Thus, Syrian army forces resumed their military operation against terrorists in Idlib.

In mid-December, the SAA started a new anti-terrorist operation in Idlib. Days later, over 40 villages in Idlib had been retaken by government troops. The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has repeatedly called on terrorists to stop fighting and engage in peace talks. Idlib is the last terrorist stronghold in Syria. Liberating the area is essential to putting an end to the conflict.