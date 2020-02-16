China Rejects Pompeo’s Remarks About Chinese Infiltration Into US Government

BEIJING/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Foreign Ministry of the People’s Republic of China completely rejected recent remarks by the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on Washington to stop blatant slandering of China’s political system, which is an entirely internal matter of China.

Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday reacted to Pompeo’s remarks in which he said the Communist Party of China (CPC) had infiltrated various levels of America’s infrastructure and that the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the US played a role in that infiltration, PressTV reported.

Speaking at a news briefing, Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang stressed that Beijing had always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries (unlike the United States, which is infamous for blatant and aggressive meddling in the internal affairs of every other country on the planet).

“China’s diplomatic missions and civil groups in the US observe international laws and bilateral agreements,” he said, adding that their contacts with the US governments at all levels were “legitimate, lawful, open, and aboveboard, and beyond reproach” and are aimed to “promote mutual understanding, exchanges, and cooperation”.

Noting that the people’s Republic of China is following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most essential feature of that socialism, Geng said that any attempt to sow discord between the Chinese people and the CPC would prove unsuccessful.

“This is a choice of history and the people,” the spokesman said. “We advise certain people in the US to abandon their Cold War mindset and ideological stereotypes, stop discrediting China’s political system and stop undermining bilateral exchanges and cooperation,” Geng said.

Washington is terrified of the prospect of China becoming an unstoppable superpower of the 21st century. China’s peaceful rise is connected only to the internal policies of the country’s establishment. This is best illustrated by the fact that China has invaded zero countries in the last couple of decades, unlike the US, which invaded dozens of sovereign nations in order to rob them of their natural resources.