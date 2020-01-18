WWII: Putin lays flowers in honor of breaking the siege of Leningrad

LENINGRAD REGION – On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Rubezhniy Stone monument on the Nevsky Piglet in the Leningrad Region.

The event is dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Leningrad. However, for the head of state it also has a deeply personal significance — it was in this place during the Great Patriotic War that his father was wounded.

- Advertisement -

The Rubezhniy Kamen memorial in the Kirov region of the Leningrad region is erected in memory of more than 60 thousand Soviet troops who sacrificed their lives to save Leningrad.

Plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Northwestern Federal District Alexander Gutsan , the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov and the Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko took part in the memorial event at Rubezhnaya Kamen .

It is expected that on this day Putin will also lay flowers at the Mother Motherland monument at the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery, and will visit the three-dimensional panorama “Memory says. The road through the war ”and will hold a meeting with veterans of the Great Patriotic War and representatives of patriotic associations in the State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege of Leningrad.