Who prevents Iran from helping in Afghan peace process? Lavrov answers

MOSCOW – Iran could join the negotiation process to resolve the situation in Afghanistan, but Washington does not want this. This was announced today, January 17, and. about. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

“It would be very correct if not only four countries in such an informal circle exchanged ideas on how to promote a settlement, and that the Iranian side joined this format,” he noted. “In principle, this would be possible, but the US’s anti-Iranian charge and Iran’s reluctance in this situation to communicate with the Americans and help them in this or that issue impedes this.”

- Advertisement -

Two days ago, the former Prime Minister of Afghanistan, the head of the Islamic Party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said that as a condition of the peace agreement, the United States offered the Taliban to abandon ties with Iran and agree to the presence of a small number of American troops in Afghanistan.

According to him, the United States is trying to set new conditions for the resumption of peace talks.