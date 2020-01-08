WAR PREPARATIONS: U.S transfers 6 B52s to Diego Garcia’s base

DIEGO GARCIA – FRN has been made aware of Chinese media reports that in connection with the worsening relations between the United States and Iran, the Pentagon has sent six B-52 bombers to their base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to engage in military operations against Iran. Chinese military and mercantile vessels are regularly in the area.

At the present time, the chances of situation escalating into a larger military conflict are high.

According to US media reports, this move is the latest US action taken towards strengthening its military resources in the Middle East as tensions rise, and a larger US action is expected.