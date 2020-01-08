WAR PREPARATIONS: U.S transfers 6 B52s to Diego Garcia’s base

DIEGO GARCIA – FRN has been made aware of Chinese media reports that in connection with the worsening relations between the United States and Iran, the Pentagon has sent six B-52 bombers to their base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to engage in military operations against Iran. Chinese military and mercantile vessels are regularly in the area.
At the present time, the chances of situation escalating into a larger military conflict are high.
According to US media reports, this move is the latest US action taken towards strengthening its military resources in the Middle East as tensions rise, and a larger US action is expected.
Pentagon officials said the six B-52 bombers could be used to strike Iran if an order was issued for such an operation.
This is reportedly the second time that the US military has deployed B-52 bombers to the area since 2019. In May 2019, the White House received information on a possible threat from Iran and ordered the deployment in the same way, six B-52 bombers at an American military base in Qatar.
The United States has several military bases in areas close to Iran, but this time they have chosen Diego Garcia because the distance exceeds the maximum distance that Iranian missiles can cover.
This indicates that various reports from Iranian media on the potential damage and range of Iranian missiles is likely to be accurate.
The American military base has existed in Diego Garcia for about 50 years and there are currently between 3,000 and 5,000 US troops on the island.