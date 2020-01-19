Trending

URGENT: Haftar orders end to Libyan oil exports, pending EU negotiations

By Joaquin Flores
TRIPOLI – Representatives of the “Libyan National Army” Field Marshal Haftar ordered to stop oil exports from the five ports of Libya and the “National Oil Corporation” (NOC) was forced to comply.

As officially reported by NOC, five of its subsidiaries received orders to stop oil exports to Bregu, Ras al-Anuf, Kharig, Zuweitin and Sidra, which are now under the control of the Haftar army.

“All this will result in a decrease in production by 800 thousand barrels per day and daily financial losses of approximately $ 55 million,” the Libyan state company said.

In response, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj called on the international community to respond to the actions of Khalifa Haftar. He said, reports Bloomberg, that the field marshal “is not looking for a peaceful or political solution,” and the closure of the ports demonstrates his unpreparedness for a truce.

Today, January 19, in Berlin, a conference on a settlement in Libya is taking place, in which Khalifa Haftar, Fayez Sarraj and representatives of Russia, the USA, Turkey, Egypt, the EU, UN and other countries take part.

According to Reuters, participants will urge all parties to the conflict to refrain from hostile actions against oil facilities. Thus, the draft communiqué, which will be discussed at the summit, includes the recognition of the National Oil Corporation as the only legal structure that is allowed to sell Libyan oil.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

