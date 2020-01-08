Trending

MENAHeadline NewsIraq

U.S Army Begins Evacuation of Syrian base on Iraqi Border

By Ruaa al-Jazaeri

By Guest Author
0 1,772

DAMASCUS – [SANA] – U.S. occupation forces have evacuated their illegitimate base in al-Malikiya area near the Syrian-Iraqi-Turkish borders after about six months of their presence at the base, northeast of Hasaka.

Local sources in the area told SANA reporter in Hasaka that U.S. occupation troops positioned in the base of Khrab al-Jir have started to completely evacuate the base as about 40 trucks carrying military equipment and vehicles have exited from the base heading for al-Sweidyia village near the illegitimate crossing of al-Walid paving the way for their withdrawal towards the Iraqi territories.

- Advertisement -

In the same context, local sources in the southern countryside of Hasaka city said that 50 trucks carrying military and logistic equipment belonging to the U.S. occupation troops have leaved their illegitimate base in al-Shadadi city, and they headed north through the eastern road which leads to al-Houl area in Hasaka eastern countryside, paving the way for their withdrawal towards the Iraqi territories through the illegitimate crossing of al-Walid in the countryside of al-Yarubiya town .

The sources noted that a number of trucks which exited from al-Shadadi city were coming from the positions of the U.S. occupation in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Guest Author598 posts 0 comments

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

    You might also like More from author
    Comments