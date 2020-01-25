Trending

Turkish earthquake fatalities rise to 19, with 772 people injured

By Joaquin Flores
ANKARA – The death toll and injuries from a major earthquake in eastern Turkey continues to rise. According to updated data, 19 people have died in the cataclysm, another 772 were injured. Such figures are quoted on January 25 by Anadolu , citing a statement by Minister of Health Fahrettin Kouju .

“We have lost 19 citizens. We have 221 people injured in Malatya and 551 in Elazig, ”the minister said.

Earlier it was reported about 18 dead and more than 500 injured people as a result of the disaster. It should be expected that the number of victims will increase – there are about 30 people under the rubble, to which rescuers are trying to get.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Turkey on January 24 . The epicenter was located in the Sivridge city of Elazig province. Seismologists noted that tremors were also felt in Israel, Iraq and Syria. According to the Turkish Emergency Management Agency, 493 rescue teams from 28 Turkish provinces work at the disaster site

