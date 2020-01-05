Trending

Trump threatens to strike 52 Iranian targets including cultural sites

By Joaquin Flores
Washington D.C – Trump, in a series of tweets on Saturday, reacted to threats from the Iranian leadership of “revenge” for Soleimani’s assassination. The US president responded with criminal rhetoric towards Tehran, warning of a possible strike on “52 Iranian sites” including sites of cultural importance to Iranians.

Trump’s odd numerical reference is to the 1979 incident in which Iranian revolutionaries took 52 American diplomatic office staffers hostage for a year and three months – an incident which Ronald Reagan manipulated to best Carter in the 1980 election.

For it’s part, Tehran has risen the red flag of Hussein, indicating that they are preparing for a conflict never before seen in their living history. U.S officials made use of the Bethlehem doctrine, in which they justified their illegal killing of Soleimeini on ‘imminent threat’. However, the term ‘imminent’ in their (the Bethlehem Doctrine) usage does not have the same meaning as it does in any presently existing English language dictionary, nor common usage. It includes imaginary and time-distant threats, of any level.

Problematically, Trump’s threats that the U.S has apparently targeted cultural sites is a war crime. Cultural sites would additionally in all likelihood be civilian sites, adding to the dimension and criminality of the threat.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

