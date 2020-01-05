Trump threatens to strike 52 Iranian targets including cultural sites

Washington D.C – Trump, in a series of tweets on Saturday, reacted to threats from the Iranian leadership of “revenge” for Soleimani’s assassination. The US president responded with criminal rhetoric towards Tehran, warning of a possible strike on “52 Iranian sites” including sites of cultural importance to Iranians.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Trump’s odd numerical reference is to the 1979 incident in which Iranian revolutionaries took 52 American diplomatic office staffers hostage for a year and three months – an incident which Ronald Reagan manipulated to best Carter in the 1980 election.

For it’s part, Tehran has risen the red flag of Hussein, indicating that they are preparing for a conflict never before seen in their living history. U.S officials made use of the Bethlehem doctrine, in which they justified their illegal killing of Soleimeini on ‘imminent threat’. However, the term ‘imminent’ in their (the Bethlehem Doctrine) usage does not have the same meaning as it does in any presently existing English language dictionary, nor common usage. It includes imaginary and time-distant threats, of any level.

Problematically, Trump’s threats that the U.S has apparently targeted cultural sites is a war crime. Cultural sites would additionally in all likelihood be civilian sites, adding to the dimension and criminality of the threat.