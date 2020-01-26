Trump Invites Netanyahu to Washington in Power Play Amidst Impeachment Procedure

US officials, especially President Donald Trump, have ramped up efforts in recent days to unveil the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ in a bid to eliminate the Palestinian issue. Trump has also invited the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister to attend the ceremony.

An adviser to Lebanese president and former MP Amal Abou Zeid noted that “There is no doubt that Trump’s effort to resolve the Palestinian issue is based on the principle of non-recognition of the right of the Palestinian nation to have an independent state; a right recognized by international assemblies and resolutions.”

“Inviting Netanyahu to Washington is nothing more than Trump’s attempt to affect the US Senate regarding what is going on against him [the impeachment, ed]. The Senate is currently trying to remove Donald Trump from power, and Trump is calling for Netanyahu to seriously gain the support of the Jewish-Zionist lobby in the United States,” he added.

He further pointed to Lebanon’s stance on the Deal of the Century, noting that “speaking about the aforementioned Deal by the US is a direct threat against Lebanon’s situation because creating an alternative country for Palestinian refugees raises fear and concern which are not in line with Lebanon’s interest. It will deny the Palestinian refugees their right of returning to their homeland.”

Highlighting the stance of Arab states on the Deal, Amal Abou Zeid said that “US insistence on making the deal stems from the fact that they are well aware of the turbulent situation in the Arab world and know that these countries are politically fragmented and suffering from many economic, political and social problems so that we do not see a comprehensive and unified stance of the Arab States regarding the Palestinian’s right of having their own country.”

Referring to Jordan’s stance on Deal of the Century, the Advisor maintained that “it is crystal clear that the Deal may cause some changes in the geographical map of Jordan as some Palestinian territories will be joined to this country and will be under its control which can threaten Jordan in the future.”

“The success of the deal and its implementation by the US require the approval of Palestinian National Authority as well as Palestinian people and their political representatives. This is the key to implement the deal because if the sides involved do not agree on the terms and do everything in their power to oppose it and protect their rights, the Deal will not be successful”, he added.

“The Palestinian people will use all legitimate means such as Resistance to counter these suspicious efforts”, the adviser emphasized.

file image