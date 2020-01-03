With the liquidation of Soleimani, the US is strengthening the forces that it actually wants to weaken

In the United States, they celebrate killing the commander of the Iranian Al-Quds at the airport in Baghdad. But the deaths of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will unleash forces that Washington cannot restrain or control.

A commentary by Zlatko Percinic, in RT Deutsch

With the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, long-time commander of the Al-Quds unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the United States broke an unwritten law: no high-ranking persons from state armies are eliminated. The White House thus declared war on Iran, and set fire to the fuse that could ignite the Middle East powder keg.

They pretended wanting to stabilize the region. In this context, it is of little help if the US government refers to the unilateral classification of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization to justify the blow.

The death of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF), will neither change Iranian policies nor weaken the organizational structures in question. Instead, this blow will unleash forces that are currently unpredictable and diametrically opposed to the interests of the United States.

Ghassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Al-Quds unit, was killed in a US missile attack

The Iranian government omitted any diplomatic etiquette and made it unmistakably clear that the attack would result in “severe retribution”. Not only will, but must, from Tehran’s perspective. Only nobody knows where, when and how that will happen. An unintended consequence will be that the somewhat hesitant forces in Iraq will side with the opponents of the United States, and want the security agreement between Iraq and the United States brought to an end and want the US troops OUT.

From the reaction of Muqtada as-Sadr, known in the West for his rigorous anti-American stance as a “radical clergyman,” it can be seen that he too has recognized the shift in momentum and is massively increasing the pressure on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in domestic politics.

As-Sadr is a staunch Iraqi nationalist who wants neither the United States nor Iran in Iraq, despite being a Shiite. But when you get down to brass tacks, hatred of the United States is greater, Iran is the lesser evil. He has ordered the paramilitaries of his so-called Mahdi army (Jais al-Mahdi) to prepare for an impending war. The people’s mobilization forces, an umbrella organization for mostly Shiite militias in Iraq, spurred on by the death of their deputy head, also called for their militants to be mobilized in order to “throw the United States out of Iraq”.

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi can no longer afford to exercise prudence in the face of US violations of Iraqi sovereignty. He pronounced the killing of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, an “act of aggression” and it will lead to a “war in Iraq, the region and the world”.

If it was the intention of the US leadership to weaken the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with the death of Soleimani, they should be bitterly disappointed. They should have taken to heart the lessons of Israel, their closest ally in the region, who also wanted to weaken organizations through targeted killings of high-ranking representatives of their enemies. But the opposite has always happened, as the example of Hezbollah in Lebanon shows.

In the late 1980s, when attacks on the Israeli occupiers in Lebanon increased and became more deadly, Israel decided to kill the leder of Hezbollah: Abbas al-Musawi, his wife and their five-year-old son died on February 16, 1992, after a rocket attack on their convoy. The Israeli leadership hoped to weaken the organization through the death of the influential cleric. Little did they know that his successor, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, would build Hezbollah into the most powerful non-state army in Lebanon.

A month later, the terrible answer came when the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization killed 29 innocent people and injured 242 others, with a suicide bomb attack outside the Israeli embassy in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

Whatever the Iranian “retribution” will be, at least one thing is certain: the United States has created martyrs whose death will make them as powerful as they could never have been during their lifetime. It would not be surprising if the remains of Soleimani were given a place of honor in the “Museum of Holy Defense and Promotion of the Culture of Resistance” in Teheran.