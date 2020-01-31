The CIA’s Prince of Darkness is Dead

By Steve Brown – Whether the CIA’s “Prince of Darkness” Mike D’Andrea was truly killed by the Taliban on Monday is irrelevant as far as the Agency is concerned. Such folks are plenty expendable with many more wannabe Ayatollah Mike’s out there willing to take his place. Under-employed Agency contract assassins hired in the name of hedge fund hubris are far more plentiful within and without the beltway than the faceless US-State bureaucrats who own them. Not a surprise.

Not surprising too are the semi-denials from the western media concerning the downed CIA Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN). That’s militarist waste-speak for a spook shop in the sky more properly referred to as a Bombardier E11A aircraft. It’s a large CIA spy plane used for large purposes, for example helping to unleash more US munitions on Afghanistan than ever before. So, give thanks to the fat old guy with a haircut who only wants to help the economy along by vaporizing inflation-filled US currency on a battlefield… where the battlefield is one that the US populace cannot point out on a map according to the US Secretary of State.

Now who is this character known as the Central Intelligence Agency’s Prince of Darkness, Mike D’Andrea? According to the CIA we are not supposed to know. But of course Hollywood films are made about him anyway. D’Andrea is supposedly the state-sponsored assassin behind all recent US state-sponsored political assassinations with Osama being the most notable (besides Suleimani). Yes, the same Osama who provided food to the sharks instead of being captured and singing his guts out in a CIA-sponsored interrogation session featuring ‘enhanced techniques’.

There are permutations to this story that are so far beyond imagination, one must wonder if they are actually true. One report says that D’Andrea was killed, but not on the plane. Another more plausible report has it that Iran is behind the operation as further revenge for the US killing of commander Suleimani. Yet another account has it that D’Andrea was in such peril after the Suleimani assassination, the US engineered DAndrea’s fake death.

In the end none of the above really matters, whether the fallen CIA ninja-creature D’Andrea is alive or not. D’Andrea is simply the mechanic. John Bolton’s denial of moral equivalence and Statist epiphany — that only might makes right — provides the Final Solution, regardless. The result being that the US opts for its own political assassin to off another political assassin. At least that’s what US-State claims Suleimani was, while providing no evidence or proof.

In the Tao of Jeet Kune Do Bruce Lee wrote, “Learn to think like the enemy without becoming the enemy…” After decades of jingo jackass foreign policy mistakes, the United States possesses no such wisdom. The US is now the enemy of itself, slowly and inexorably devouring whatever soul it had before selling it off to the lowest bidder. The unipolar moment over, the US public’s obsession is with dictatorial, militarist rule to secure Empire. By false dilemma distortions persisting over many decades, the US is now its own worst enemy.

Meanwhile “Ayatollah Mike” is the living breathing embodiment of imperial self-immolation where no “official” US governmental source will ever deny or affirm whether he is living or not. Or even acknowledge that the Dark Prince exists at all. That’s because such acknowledgement must condemn the establishment and its contractors, eventually, to the same fate. Nothing better than food for the sharks. Which in some sense Ayatollah Mike already is, whether alive or not.

Steve Brown is the author of “Iraq: the Road to War” (Sourcewatch) editor of “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (Sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” and “Federal Reserve: Out-sourcing the Monetary System to the Money Trust Oligarchs Since 1913”; Steve is an antiwar activist, a published scholar on the US monetary system, and has appeared as guest contributor to Fort Russ News, Lew Rockwell Report, SOTT, and Strategika51. Twitter: @newsypaperz