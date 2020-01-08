TEXAS: Trump – The Monkey with a Hand Grenade has Pulled the Pin

On Friday morning, only a few hours after the strike the deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported Washington had asked Tehran to respond in proportion after the US killed Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani.

The Americans “resorted to diplomatic measures” , the Guard’s Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Iranian state television Friday night. “They “even said that if you want to get revenge, get revenge in proportion to what we did” , he said, as quoted on the broadcaster’s website. In other words, after their monumental blunder, they offered up the lives of US troops as sacrifice for their own evil foolishness.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in separate television interview on Friday night that “Switzerland’s envoy transmitted a foolish message from the Americans this morning”. Fadavi, meanwhile, said the United States was not in a position “to determine” Iran’s response.

Although, if Trump, Pence, Pelosi, Pompeo, Bolton and Lindsey Graham all fly into Baghdad International Airport openly, aboard a commercial flight, as Quassem Soleimani did, the Iranians might just be willing to “respond proportionally”. And if the above mentioned scum do not do so, then their offer of “proportional response” was just an offer for the Iranians to kill as many US pawns (military personnel) as they thought would equal Hadji Soleimani. Which, of course, would be all of them still in the Middle East as of today..

Speaking of “proportions”, Sayeed Hassan Nasrallah said, and I quote, “The shoe of Shaheed Quassem Soleimani is worth more than the head of Donald Trump.” ( I wholeheartedly agree.) Stressing there is no US figure equivalent to General Qassem Suleimani in terms of retaliation; Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said the response to his blood must be the expulsion of US forces from the region.He stressed that when this goal is achieved then the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds will be imminent. Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed, meanwhile, that fair punishment of General Suleimani killers means that US forces, warships and bases must pay the price. And Sayeed Hassan specifically decreed that American civilians should NOT be targeted in any way. Here are his words –

“We must all work to enact the right price for this blood that was shed. What is the right price? I will be very clear… We read that the fair price must consist in the assassination of a personality of the same importance and value as Qassem Soleimani. Who could it be? The Chief of Staff of the American Army? The US Defense Secretary? Intermediate commanders? In reality, there is no personality whose value is comparable to that of Qassem Soleimani or Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. No one comes close to them. Qassem Soleimani’s shoe is worth more than the head of Trump and his entire administration and Chiefs of staff!



There is no equivalent to Qassem Soleimani or Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis so that one could decide to do justice by killing them, thus obtaining revenge. Never. The fair retribution, the fair price of his blood is this, frankly and clearly: is the American military presence in the region. The American military presence in our region (must end). I’m talking about all the American military bases…I am talking about targeting all American military bases, American military ships, and all American officers and soldiers who are in our region, in our countries and on our lands. It’s the US military that killed these martyrs, and they will pay the price. This is the equation.…

Of course, we are not talking about the American people. And I want to be very clear about this. We are not going to target the American people, the American citizens. All over our region, we find American citizens: traders, media employees and journalists, companies, engineers, doctors, etc. I’m not talking about fighting them, fighting them is forbidden to us. More than that, I tell you that attacking American civilians and citizens, anywhere, serves Trump’s policy. This would serve Trump’s policy, as he could then more rightly speak about terrorism. The battle, the confrontation and the equal retaliation concern those who carried out this assassination, namely the American army, which is entirely in the arena of the battle, of the natural and legitimate response, of the just reaction against criminals, murderers and occupiers: (they are fair game everywhere in the Middle East).

This is what I think is the equal retaliation, and I take personal responsibility for my words. Some may say that I am exaggerating, but that is not at all the case: I consider the situation in its right proportions. These are its true proportions. If we allow the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi and their companions (in such a barbaric & brazen way) to go unpunished , then I assure you that this will only be the beginning, the dangerous beginning (of Washington’s new aggression campaign) against all the Resistance movements and all their leaders, all the States and entities of the Resistance, the Axis of Resistance, the Palestinian cause and the cause of Al-Quds (Jerusalem). After that, the region would be subjected to a large American and Israeli aggression.

If we let it go unanswered, whatever we do next, all that is dearest to us in this world will be lost. Can I be clearer than that? Can we accept that our blood, our dignity, our countries, our choices and our people be spilled and squandered (with impunity) and that our holy places be (definitively) given away to the Zionists… We will never accept it. If some are willing to accept it, that’s their problem. We are neither angered nor afraid, but we consider that this is a chance to get rid of the US occupation and hegemony.” These are the words of Hassan Nasrallah, and he stakes his life on them. He NEVER lies.

As I write this article, Trump has doubled down on his idiocy. In fact, it is becoming clear that idiocy is no longer the appropriate word for Trump’s words and actions. He is clearly so divorced from reality that the only word that applies to him now is “insanity”. On Sunday, in response to the Iraqi parliament’s decision to expel all foreign troops, Trump stated, “We have an extraordinarily expensive air base there… It cost billions of dollars to build. We’re not leaving until they pay us for it.” Trump must truly be insane if he even pretends to think that Iraq will pay the the country that has raped, pillaged and destroyed it a single penny more, for an airbase used by US military, that was built with money looted from Iraq to begin with.

Six months ago, when Trump was threatening Iran with war, a reporter asked him if there was a war, what his exit strategy would be – The jabbering lunatic stated, much to the amusement (and outright laughter) of his assembled lickspittles, “I don’t need exit strategies.” Apparently, this delusional psychopath doesn’t need any strategies at all. Or perhaps he simply doesn’t understand the concept of thinking beyond the arrival of his next Happy Meal.

If the idiot were jumping out of a plane without a parachute, that would be one thing, but you understand, he’s jumping out and taking the whole USA and perhaps the whole world with him. And he’s too stupid or insane to even understand what he’s doing. And this is the best “leader” the USA could come up with. You follow him now, not at your peril, but to your assured destruction.

Trump The Revelator makes even the war criminal and fool George W. Bush seem moderate and pragmatic now. This monkey with a hand grenade is literally toying with the future of life on Earth. There has never been a more dangerous tome for the future of all Humanity in all of recorded history. And sadly, tragically, Trump and most “Americans” are too stupid and cowardly to see it. You have sown the wind. Prepare to reap the whirlwind.

The red flag that was raised above the Jamkaran mosque in the Iranian town of Qum, symbolizes the moral and religious duty of revenge. The obligation, an oath before God. It will not be lowered until justice for the killing of Sulejmani has been served. There will be a counter-strike, as certain as the sunrise. As certain, but certainly more just and measured, than the response would have been if Iran has attacked the US the way they themselves were attacked. It will not be against civilians, innocent or otherwise, it will be against soldiers and their masters. And when it comes, the crazed idiot Trump and all US citizens will have a choice, whether to accept the just retribution and live with it, or open the gates of Hell and and see the Four Horsemen ride out.



Good luck to all good people. May God protect the innocent, and may the rest of us get everything we deserve.

