Terrorists Shell Fleeing Civilians seeking safety of SAA

Aleppo, SANA-For the third day in a row, al-Hader corridor in Aleppo southern countryside received tens of civilians who exited from the areas where terrorist groups moved towards the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib heading towards the safe areas which have been liberated from terrorism by the Syrian Arab Army.

SANA’s reporter in Aleppo said that “For the third day, civilians have continued to flock into al-Hader corridor coming from terrorist-controlled areas in Aleppo and Idlib countryside, where dozens of them have been received by the bodies concerned which provided buses to transport them to the safe areas which have been liberated from terrorism by the army.”

In a desperate attempt by terrorists to prevent civilians from exiting and heading towards the safe areas, on Tuesday they targeted the surroundings of al-Hader corridor with a number of shells.

Yara Ismail/ R. al-Jazaeri