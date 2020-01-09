TEHRAN: 7+ million People Directly Attended the Funeral of General Soleimani

TEHRAN – Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Company (TUSRC), which runs the capital city’s subway network, announced that nearly three million people used its trains for commuting to east-to-west streets in the central part of the city to attend the mass funeral held for late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Monday.

Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Company (TUSRC), generally known as the Tehran Metro, said in a statement on Tuesday that a total of 2.95 million people had taken train services in seven lines to reach stations on Enqelab and Azadi streets, the two main roads stretching from west to east of Tehran where the funeral was held a day earlier.

The figure, recorded on a holiday when all of government offices and shops located in downtown Tehran were closed, is an all-time high for the TUSRC. Various reports, as well as government figures, suggested that more than seven million people had attended the funeral of General Soleimani, the former commander of Iran’s Quds force who was assassinated along with Iranian and Iraqi companions in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.

A calculation was provided based on satellite pictures that said more than 8.5 million people had turned up for the ceremony, the likes of which has never been seen in Iran at least in the past three decades. The 11-kilometer path hosting the procession was so packed in some places that it led to incidents for the mourners.

It is said that more than 500 people had been referred to clinics and hospitals for slight injuries while a total of 63 people had to be hospitalized for relatively serious conditions. A similar mass march held in General Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman on Tuesday also drew more than a million people.

Reports said the huge crowd that turned out in Kerman, a city of nearly 600,000 people located in southeast Iran, caused multiple deaths during a stampede that broke out just before the burial.