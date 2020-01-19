Trending

Syrian Army responds to al-Nusra terrorists’ attack in Idlib’s countryside

Idlib, SANA- The Syrian Arab Army units operating in Idlib southeastern countryside thwarted a fierce attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists targeting army’s points in the area.

The SANA reporter said that army units clashed with terrorist groups from Jabhat al-Nusra and other affiliated groups to it which attempted to attack the army’s points using heavy weapons in the direction of Abu Dafneh village.

Army units inflicted heavy losses upon the attacking terrorist groups as a number of armored vehicles for them were destroyed in parallel with conducting rocket and artillery strikes towards the terrorists’ supply lines in the area, the reporter added.

 

