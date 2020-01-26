SYRIA UPDATE: Turkish Forces Shell villages, Aleppo Building Collapses from Rocket Attack

main photo – damage from rocket attack in Aleppo

Hasaka, SANA- Turkish occupation forces and its mercenary terrorists targeted with shells residential houses in villages and towns surrounding Ras al-Ayn city in Hasaka northwestern countryside.

A SANA reporter quoted civil sources as saying that Turkish occupation forces and its mercenary terrorists on Sunday fired a number of mortar and artillery shells on residential buildings in the villages Um Harmalah, Tal Harmal, and al-Asadiya in the surroundings of Ras al-Ayn countryside , and Abu Rasin in Hasaka countryside, causing the destruction of a number of houses.

The Turkish aggression has caused the displacement of a number of families of the above- mentioned villages for fear of indiscriminate shells which targeted their houses, the reporter said.

