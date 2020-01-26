SYRIA UPDATE: Turkish Forces Shell villages, Aleppo Building Collapses from Rocket Attack
By Shaza and H. Zain
main photo – damage from rocket attack in Aleppo
Hasaka, SANA- Turkish occupation forces and its mercenary terrorists targeted with shells residential houses in villages and towns surrounding Ras al-Ayn city in Hasaka northwestern countryside.
A SANA reporter quoted civil sources as saying that Turkish occupation forces and its mercenary terrorists on Sunday fired a number of mortar and artillery shells on residential buildings in the villages Um Harmalah, Tal Harmal, and al-Asadiya in the surroundings of Ras al-Ayn countryside , and Abu Rasin in Hasaka countryside, causing the destruction of a number of houses.
The Turkish aggression has caused the displacement of a number of families of the above- mentioned villages for fear of indiscriminate shells which targeted their houses, the reporter said.
Meanwhile, outside of Aleppo:
The terrorist organizations fired a rocket on al-Zahra neighborhood near the western outskirts of Aleppo which landed on a 4-story building, destroying part of it and trapping a number of citizens inside the building without any casualties.
Chairman of Aleppo City Council Ma’ad Madlaji told SANA in a statement that a 4-story building in al-Zahra neighborhood was attacked with a rocket by terrorists from the direction of the western countryside of Aleppo City, causing the collapse of part of the building.
Madlaji added that the building was evacuated from people, asserting that 3 people have been recovered from beneath the rubble and the work is underway to recover two others trapped. He stressed that no casualties were reported.
Army units conducted concentrated bombardments and rocket strikes in retaliation to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and affiliated groups and their attacks against the safe neighborhoods in Aleppo, targeting the terrorist groups hideouts and fortifications in their spreading areas in the western countryside of the City.