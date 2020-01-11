Trending

MENAHeadline NewsSyria

SYRIA UPDATE: SAA wipes out terrorists, destroys their vehicles in southeastern Idlib

BY Gh.A.Hassoun

By Guest Author
0 1,128

Idleb, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units on Saturday destroyed several vehicles of terrorist organizations and killed a number of its members in Idlib southeastern countryside.

The SANA reporter said that over the past hours, army units opened fire on the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and other groups affiliated to it in Khan al-Sabil in Saraqeb countryside, southeast of Idlib, killing several terrorists and destroying many of their heavy machinery and positions.

- Advertisement -

The reporter pointed out that the army’s fire also targeted the terrorists’ fortified positions, their points and supply centers and their dens in the vicinity of Ma`rat al-Numan and Marshoorin in Idlib’s southeast countryside.

Gh.A.Hassoun

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Guest Author646 posts 0 comments

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

    You might also like More from author
    Comments