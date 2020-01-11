SYRIA UPDATE: SAA wipes out terrorists, destroys their vehicles in southeastern Idlib

Idleb, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units on Saturday destroyed several vehicles of terrorist organizations and killed a number of its members in Idlib southeastern countryside.

The SANA reporter said that over the past hours, army units opened fire on the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and other groups affiliated to it in Khan al-Sabil in Saraqeb countryside, southeast of Idlib, killing several terrorists and destroying many of their heavy machinery and positions.

The reporter pointed out that the army’s fire also targeted the terrorists’ fortified positions, their points and supply centers and their dens in the vicinity of Ma`rat al-Numan and Marshoorin in Idlib’s southeast countryside.

Gh.A.Hassoun