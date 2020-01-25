Trending

SYRIA UPDATE: SAA establishes control over many towns, advances into Ma’arat al-Numan in Idlib countryside

By Mazen

By Guest Author
Idleb, SANA-Syrian Arab army units established control over villages and towns of Karsian, Ma’ar Shamarin, Abu Jreif and Takana in Idleb south-eastern countryside after eliminating the last dens of terrorism there.

SANA reporters said on Saturday that the army units carried out accurate operations with artillery and missile strikes on the axis of Karsian, Ma’ar Shamarin, Abu Jreif and Takana in the surroundings of Ma’arat al-Numan.

With those military operations, the Army has achieved new progress towards Ma’arat al-Numan city.

 

