SHAKDAM: U.S Pundits have No Right to Lose Their Minds over Iran’s Response

By Catherine Shakdam – Before anyone and by that I mean US pundits lose their minds over Iran’s response to the assasination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani allow me to clear a few points.

1- Iran is acting in Iraq with the full approval of the Iraqi government, in compliance with international law. And while no one will rejoice at the news that yet another war may have started, Iraq as a sovereign nation chose to stand up to US aggression in the way it sees fit.

2- The US committed a heinous crime by doing away with the rule of law and unilaterally ordering the murdering of a diplomatic envoy aka Gen. Qassem Soleimani.