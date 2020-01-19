Security Expert: US Relocating ISIS terrorists to Iraq in an Attempt to Nullify Iraqi Parliament’s Pull-Out Decision

BAGHDAD – The US forces in western Iraq are relocating ISIS ringleaders from Syria to the Wadi Houran region in western al-Anbar Province after the area was cleansed by Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces), an official revealed.

“After the US forces prevented Iraqi forces from approaching Wadi Houran and the western desert of al-Anbar, finally, Hashd al-Shaabi could remove the existing obstacles and defeat the ISIS terrorists in the region and cleanse Wadi Houran completely,” Head of Badr Organization’s Office in al-Anbar Qusai al-Anbari told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Sunday. “But after the cleansing operations, the US forces stationed near the region facilitated the trafficking of the ISIS terrorists and their transfer to Wadi Houran and the western desert by reopening a number of roads and heliborne operations,” he added.

Al-Anbari said that the US forces have in the first stage transferred a number of ISIs ringleaders with foreign nationalities to Wadi Houran and the Western desert of al-Anbar to revive the ISIS under a new name to foment insecurity in Iraq.

In relevant remarks in February, Iraq’s security experts disclosed that the US Army was training ISIS terrorists in Al-Anbar province after relocating them from Syria to Iraq to prepare them for creating insecurity in the country.

“The US Army troops are preparing and training the ISIS militants in al-Qadaf and Wadi al-Houran regions of Al-Anbar province with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks and restarting insecurity in Iraq,” al-Ma’aloumeh quoted Kazim al-Haaj, an Iraqi security expert, as saying.

He noted that according to the intel obtained from Iraqi security forces in Al-Anbar province, the US had transferred the ISIS terrorists on Chinook helicopters to Iraq. Pointing to the occupation of several regions in western Iraq, including Wadi al-Houran and al-Qadaf, al-Haaj reiterated that the US Army was using this opportunity to deploy the ISIS terrorists after training them in areas where it plans to make hot.