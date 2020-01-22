Trending

EurasiaAnglo 5DefenseEU

Russian FM: US Withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies Will Damage European Security

By Drago Bosnic
0 1,100

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies seriously damages European security and prompts Moscow to respond, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to reporters’ questions sent prior to the annual press conference on Friday. Moscow will do everything possible to keep the treaty alive, the foreign ministry added, according to Sputnik. 

- Advertisement -

“We consider the Treaty on Open Skies an important measure to build confidence and transparency in the military field. We are aware of its significance and the need for full operations. In connection with the information about the possible US withdrawal from the treaty, we would like to note that Russia will do everything possible to preserve it,” a statement on the foreign ministry’s website read.

The Treaty on Open Skies, which came into force in 2002, although signed in 1992, is designed to establish surveillance over the territories of its participants by both manned and unmanned aerial craft.

It currently has 35 participants, including Russia and the United States, but Washington has recently announced that it is considering withdrawing from the agreement, claiming “security concerns and a potential breach of the agreement by Russia”, which Moscow denies.

Russia, one of the treaty’s first signatories, ratified the treaty in 2001. It has long maintained the need to preserve the agreement allowing mutual surveillance of flights to boost military transparency, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling Washington’s recent move “regrettable”.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic732 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments