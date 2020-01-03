Russia condemns Soleimani’s murder and declares support for Iran

Russia condemned on Friday the United States’ assassination of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, special unit of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC), and predicted increased tension in the Middle East.

“The assassination of Soleimani as a result of a bombing in Baghdad, we see this as an adventurous step that will lead to increased tension throughout the region,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The official note noted that “Soleimani was dedicated to defending Iran’s national interests. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people,” the add.

The head of the Russian Senate International Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachev, said the assassination seemed to be revenge for the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and predicted further clashes between US and Shiite radicals.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to be wrong as wars are easy to start but difficult to end,” he said.

In addition, he considered that the murder buried the last hopes of saving the nuclear deal between Iran and the great powers, which Washington renounced in 2018.

“Iran can accelerate the development of nuclear weapons even if it had no intention of doing so,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Pentagon said the attack, which also killed the majority Shi’ite Iraqi militia vice president, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was aimed at stopping Iran’s future plans.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and military personnel in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Pentagon said in a statement.