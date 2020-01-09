Rouhani shames Johnson – If not for Soleimani, London Would Already be ISIS Target

According to the news service of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, during which Rouhani described Iran’s response to the United States and attacking its military base as legitimate defense and based on Article 51 of the United Nations’ Charter.

“”If the US makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response,” stressed Rouhani.

Iranian President called Martyr Soleimani a friend of all regional peoples and a champion of fighting terrorism, and said that the US’ terrorist acts is a serious threat to regional security, adding, “As a person who had friendship and cooperation with Gen. Soleimani for nearly four decades, I say that he sought to strengthen regional security and stability.”

Criticizing the statements by some British government officials regarding the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Rouhani urged them to seriously reconsider their stances and said, “If it were not for Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani’s efforts, you wouldn’t be calm in London today.”

“The Americans and the White House had no knowledge of the region and it was only after their terrorist act that they realized what mistake they have made, because of the uprising of regional nations and the unity that was created,” he said.

Iranian President noted that the root cause of all recent insecurities was the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA and their illegal actions, saying, “The US terrorist act was against all international laws and regulations. They have been boycotting food and medicine for two years and committing a major crime by assassinating Gen. Soleimani.”

Rouhani said, “Tehran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the IAEA will monitor Iran’s nuclear activities as before,” adding that if Europe returns to its commitments, Iran would return to its nuclear obligations as well.”

During the phone call, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom expressed sympathy and condolences over the incidents that have happened in Iran over the past week, expressing concern about the escalation of insecurity in the region and the security of British troops, and called for restraint by all parties.

Johnson emphasized the need to improve Tehran-London relations, highlighting the importance of saving the JCPOA in strengthening international security, and calling for all efforts to maintain this important international agreement.