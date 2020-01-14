How long will you stay complicit? A Question for UK, Canada, France, and Germany

How long will you stay complicit? How long can you continue tying your foreign policy to the US?

The US is openly committing international piracy, the US is openly committing terrorism, the US is openly offering its soldiers for hire.

Trump has no shame, he is shameless. Are you as shameless as Trump?

1. State Sponsored Piracy

US President Trump has boasted that we’re staying for the oil, we’re keeping the oil, and Russia has documented that we are in fact smuggling oil out of Syria. And you can hear President Trump assert it over and over again. “… I left troops to take the oil …

I got rid of all of them other than we’re protecting the oil. We have the oil…”

This is overt state-sponsored piracy. Are you going to stay on board?

2. State Sponsored Terrorism

US Secretary of State has tied the assassination of Qassem Suleimani to a “new policy of deterrence,” and has threatened US foes with the same.

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said Qassem Soleimani was killed as part of a broader strategy of deterring challenges by U.S. foes that also applies to China and Russia.

The very title of his speech, “The Restoration of Deterrence: The Iranian Example,” was a threat to the nations of the world. The plain meaning is Think about Suleimani and think twice about opposing the US. Again, this simply makes overt what had already been obvious, in the assassinations, one after another, of the leadership in Lugansk and Donetsk. When we read accounts of Pompeo’s bluntness, we recall Motorola, Givi, and Alexander Zakharchenko. Assassinating foreign leaders, and threatening to do it again, is state-sponsored terrorism.

So how long will you allow your policies to be tied to ours?

3. State Sponsored Mercenaries

Again, the shamelessness of US President Trump is overt. “Saudi Arabia is paying us for [our troops]. We have a very good relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Trump said. “I said, listen, you’re a very rich country. You want more troops? I’m going to send them to you, but you’ve got to pay us. They’re paying us. They’ve already deposited $1 billion in the bank.”

Trump continued, talking about U.S. troops as, essentially, mercenaries. “We are going to help them, but these rich countries have to pay for it. South Korea gave us $500 million… I said, ‘You gotta help us along. We have 32,000 soldiers in South Korea protecting you from North Korea. You’ve gotta pay.’” Source: Rolling Stone.

I repeat: the shamelessness of Trump is overt. This means there is nothing left for “plausible deniability.” There is no excuse for playing along.