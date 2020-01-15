Putin presents finance guru Mikhail Mishustin to the Duma for new Prime Minister.

Vzglyad.ru

President Vladimir Putin introduced the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of Prime Minister of Russia. The proposal is to be considered in the State Duma, the Kremlin press service said.

“President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Mikhail Mishustin and invited him to take the post of Prime Minister. Having secured consent, he submitted Mishustin’s candidacy for the post of prime minister for consideration by the State Duma,” — the Kremlin’s message to RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of the government in full force. After that, Putin announced his intention to create a new post in the Security Council of Russia – Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Medvedev will assume this this position.

The current government will perform duties until the formation of a new Cabinet.

Mishustin, Doctor of Economic Sciences, was born on March 3, 1966 in Moscow. In August 1998, he became deputy head of the State Tax Service of Russia, from 1999 to 2004 – deputy minister for taxes and duties. Then until 2006 he was the head of the Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency, and in 2007-2008 he headed the Federal Agency for Management of Special Economic Zones.

In March 2008, he left for the business sector, taking the post of president of the UFG group of companies, one of the largest companies operating in Russia in the field of asset management, direct investment, and mutual investment funds together with Deutsche Bank.

He was appointed Head of the Federal Tax Service on April 6, 2010.

He was awarded the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” IV degree (2015), the Order of Honor (2012).

From another source, Lenta.ru, we add this note about Mishustin:

For all the time he worked in government agencies, Mishustin was called one of the most progressive leaders: he actively introduced new working methods and insisted on automating the processes. Largely thanks to him, electronic signatures and a taxpayer identification number (TIN) were introduced in Russia, and the “tax” branches switched to the “single window” mode of operation.

At the same time, Mishustin was not able to remove the tax service reputation as a “predatory department” – entrepreneurs complained about the excessive number of checks and the difficulty of working with the Federal Tax Service. Often, the “tax authorities” were put on a par with the law enforcement agencies.

Mishustin himself denied these allegations, insisting that the aggregate number of inspections by the department has decreased significantly, and that the department itself seeks to become “friendlier to Russian business.”