Panic strikes U.S cities – Police Departments warn Citizens of possible Iranian Attack

The police department in the US city of Boston took enhanced security measures on January 3. This decision was made by the city authorities after the death of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani as a result of an American missile strike.

Earlier, the introduction of enhanced security measures was reported by the police in New York and Los Angeles.

“We will strengthen police patrols to ensure security in our beautiful city. We will work with other law enforcement agencies and urge all residents to inform the police if they notice something suspicious, ” the Boston Police Department was quoted by CNN as saying.



After the assassination of Kassem Suleimani, the Iranian leadership said it would take revenge on Washington. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, against this background, declared his solidarity with Tehran. European leaders call for de-escalation in the region. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the liquidation of Suleimani a gamble that could destabilize the Middle East region, and the Russian Ministry of Defense believes that the system of all international security could be destroyed.

However, American media has largely fueled this panic, taking the words of Iranian leadership out of context. In response to the unlawful killing of Suleimani, Iran said that their response would be felt throughout the region – at no time was a threat upon American citizens on U.S soil ever made.

Nevertheless, in a standard attempt to connect the American people in a sympathetic way to the crimes and interests of its ruling elite, media and police departments have issued warning and statements meant to create a sense of solidarity with the U.S’s rogue war criminals.