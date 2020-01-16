OFFICIAL: Russian Lower House Approves Nomination of Russia’s New Prime Minister

MOSCOW – The Russian lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved on Thursday Mikhail Mishustin’s nomination to the post of the prime minister, with 383 deputies who voted for the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of the prime minister of Russia. None were against, while 41 abstained, according to the results of the voting, Sputnik reported.

It became known earlier in the day that United Russia, which has a majority in the legislature, Just Russia, and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia decided to back the candidate, while the Communist Party of the Russian Federation decided to abstain.

Prior to this, Mishustin made several comments regarding President Vladimir Putin’s new initiatives that were outlined in the annual address to the Federal Assembly, stressing the need to focus on the effective implementation of national projects and investment in cost-effective infrastructure.

The decision comes after Putin a day earlier proposed the candidacy of Mishustin, then serving as the Federal Tax Service head, to the post of head of the government of the Russian Federation. On January 15, Putin announced a new focus on rejuvenating the economy and improving the quality of life of the Russian citizenry during his address to the country’s lawmakers.