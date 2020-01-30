Obama comes under investigation in Ukraine – people’s deputy

KIEV – The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine opened another case based on the results of the work of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko , said the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin .
According to him, one of the defendants in the case is former US President Barack Obama .
“NABU has opened a case against Poroshenko and Obama for the theft and legalization of stolen funds of international financial assistance,” said the people’s deputy.
He noted that in the framework of this case, the facts “stated by Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolf Giuliani about corruption in Ukraine” will be investigated .
Kuzmin submitted photographs of papers confirming the beginning of the investigation. But there, all the defendants, except Poroshenko, are listed as “unidentified persons”.
