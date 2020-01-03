“This year, reports on Syria didn’t appear in the news as often as before. And that is a great sign. The remnants of the militants attack less and less often. The number of armed clashes has decreased significantly. Syria has moved away from the edge of the abyss, the danger of the creation of the Islamic caliphate has completely passed. Bashar al-Assad, whom the Americans wanted to remove so badly, retained his presidency. Syria has preserved its sovereignty and independence. It’s an unpleasant lesson for the US and a signal for the world. There is a new center of power — Russia. Now, you simply can’t fail to notice this fact.” – Vesti

