North Korea: ‘It Takes Much More Than Trump-Kim Personal Feelings for Restarting Talks with US’

PYONGYANG/WASHINGTON, D.C. – North Korea will not engage in negotiations with the United States unless the latter makes some real concessions, the country’s foreign ministry said, adding that Washington deceived North Korea and caught it in a dialogue that was a waste of time.

The statement, spelling doom for prospects of the already stalled US-N. Korea negotiations was released by the country’s state media on Saturday. While N. Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump might have good personal relations, it won’t get the two countries anywhere.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong-un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, ‘personal’,” the statement read, stating that the country’s leader “would not discuss the state affairs on the basis of such personal feelings, as he represents our state and its interests”.

Washington-Pyongyang negotiations, that have blossomed in 2018 and early 2019 turned out to be a waste of time for the country, the foreign ministry said. The talks have been stalled since March 2019, when the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi flopped.

“We have been deceived by the United States, being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” it added.

N. Korea will not make any new generous proposals, as it did before – for instance, dismantling of nuclear facilities in exchange for UN sanctions relief – and won’t seek to engage in talks with the US altogether until the latter makes some real concessions first.