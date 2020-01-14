Military campaign pushes forward – Erdogan’s imperial ambitions threaten Libya

GEORGE ADES: “We will teach the LNA of Libya a good lesson.”-Erdogan the “peacemaker”

The statement from the Sultan came as General Haftar, leader of the LNA walked out of the “peace talks” in Moscow refusing to sign any treaty which allows Turkey to maintain a military presence in Libya.

The LNA was on the verge of securing the last stronghold of the Muslim Brotherhood regime, supported militarily by Turkey with both thousands of Syrian “moderate rebels” as well as heavy equipment when the idea of the “ceasefire” was put into effect with a sense of urgency that raises many questions.

Haftar’s position is: “Any agreement reached should be between the Libyan people and should exclude players that have actively participated in hostilities in our country.” Turkey has already lost troops in Tripoli fighting on the side of “The Brotherhood”. *

ANKARA – Turkey says it is determined to take all steps to ensure its national interests in Syria and Libya. This was announced today, January 14, the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the country, reports Anadolu.

“Turkey does not seek adventures in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean. And, moreover, we do not bear the imperialist plans. Ankara also does not seek to seize oil and other resources of the region. Our only goal is to protect the national interests of Turkey and the rights of the peoples of friendly countries, ”the Turkish leader said.

Touching on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Erdogan warned that Turkey, if necessary, is ready to stop attempts by the “Syrian regime” to violate the ceasefire in the north-west of the Arab Republic.

Regarding the outcome of the talks on Libya in Moscow on January 13, Erdogan said that Ankara is closely following the steps of the legitimate authorities of Libya and Marshal Khalifa Haftar . “If attacks on the positions of the internationally recognized Libyan authorities resume, Turkey will be ready to teach a proper lesson to Haftar,” the president said.

According to him, the Turkish side clearly complies with all obligations, which was demonstrated the day before at the talks on Libya in Moscow. “Representatives of the Libyan authorities took a constructive position on the armistice. However, Haftar again resorted to deception and refused to sign the document. At first, he allegedly took a respite, and then simply fled from the Russian capital, ”Erdogan concluded.

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who had previously left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) Faiz Saraj , said that the proposed version of the document ignored a number of demands put forward by the LNA . “The project (cessation of hostilities. – Ed .) Ignores many of the demands of the Libyan (national) army,” Al-Arabiya television quoted Haftar as saying.

Faiz Saraj on January 13 signed a ceasefire agreement following the six-hour talks in Moscow. The night before, Khalifa Haftar asked for time until Tuesday morning to make a decision, but did not sign the document and left the Russian capital early in the morning.

According to Arab media, after his departure south of Tripoli, clashes between the LNA and PNS formations resumed.

Recall that the head of the GNA and the commander of the LNA discussed on Monday with the Russian leadership the Libyan settlement. Following the talks, it was expected that a ceasefire agreement would be signed in the Arab Republic, initiated by the presidents of Russia and Turkey. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar arrived in Moscow on the night of January 13 to participate in negotiations to ensure peace and stability in Libya.

In Libya, after nine months of fighting, the LNA under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the GNA, led by Faiz Saraj, previously agreed to a truce, which entered into force at midnight on Sunday, January 12. Following the results of negotiations in Istanbul on January 8, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted a joint statement, which, in particular, called on the warring parties in Libya to declare a truce.