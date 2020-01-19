Trending

VideoMENAHeadline NewsSyria

MAJOR: VIDEO – U.S Forces block Russian patrol in Syria

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,619

DAMASCUS – In Syria, a near -skirmish occurred between Russian and American military patrols. This was reported by the local news agency ANHA.

The agency published an amateur video shot on a smartphone, which shows how the US military blocked the Russian patrol. Judging by the video, the Americans put two armored vehicles on the road, which caused a traffic jam and the next Russian patrol stopped 50 meters from them. However, he could not turn around, since on the other side of the column another American armored car immediately blocked. The video shows how he is butt-mounted right next to the Russian convoy, which consists of an armored personnel carrier and a Tiger. The military does not take any action.

Illustration: facebook.com.

- Advertisement -

Illustration: facebook.com.
Illustration: facebook.com.

 

“The American patrol blocked the Russian patrol. A cork formed. The Kurds solved the problem,” the agency said, without giving any more details. According to ANHA, the incident occurred on Karki Road. Obviously, we are talking about the north-east of Syria, where the US military is still present, which hold oil fields, and Russia and Turkey are patrolling to control the ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1849 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments